114 pothole-prone spots need immediate repairs: Pun traffic police

The Pune traffic police division has surveyed the city and identified 114 spots — roads, areas and chowks — that need repairs as it is riddled with potholes due to the recent heavy rains. It has submitted the list to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take further action and road repairs.

The officials admitted that unseasonal intense rainfall during the last two weeks have caused waterlogging and potholed roads across the city. With bad roads affecting vehicular movement and leading to jams, the Pune traffic department had instructed all its divisions to survey their respective areas. Hence, the 22 divisions across the city surveyed localities under its jurisdiction and identified 114 spots.

“It was important to know the causes behind traffic jams and congestions post heavy rainfall. Hence, the survey revealed potholes as the main hurdle. We have submitted the list to PMC and urged for immediate repairs,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Shrirame said that the survey also highlighted the other aspects that caused traffic jams like road encroachment, roadside garbage and narrow stretches. “The traffic police are taking steps to better vehicular movement with the help of civic body,” Shrirame said.

According to the survey, highest number of pothole-prone spots are in Kondhwa division with 20, followed by Bundgarden division with 12 spots and Bharati Vidyapeeth and Vimantal division with eight spots each. Lashkar division has got only 1 pothole spot.

Vipul Alekar of Hadapsar said, “Traffic jam at Gadital Chowk is a daily affair nowadays because of potholes. The slow traffic has increased our travel time.”