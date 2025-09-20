PUNE: 12 booked for obstructing police in Ayush Komkar murder case probe

Pune police faced stiff resistance while detaining Sonali Andekar, wife of corporator Vanaraj Andekar, for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Ayush Komkar murder case. A case has now been registered against 12 women for allegedly obstructing the police operation.

The incident took place around 12 noon on Thursday in Nana Peth. The accused have been identified as Sonali Vanraj Andekar, Priyanka Krushnraj Andekar, Maya Devale, Yellababai Kittirkar, Laxmibai Bedgiri, Sangita Shinde, Sharada Salunkhe, Babi Dodake, Sarubai Nisare, Kalpana Shinde, Pooja Shinde, and Swati Dodake, along with 10–12 unidentified local women.

According to police, Sonali and Priyanka Andekar, maternal aunts of the deceased Ayush Komkar, were under suspicion for their alleged involvement in the case. Investigators had received intelligence that both were part of planning meetings related to the murder.

A crime branch team reached Nana Peth to detain them for questioning when they encountered resistance from a group of women.

“When the police team arrived, the accused and their supporters obstructed and resisted the police operation,” said Umesh Gitte, SPI at Samarth Police Station.

The Ayush Komkar murder is reportedly linked to a long-standing family feud between the Andekar and Komkar families.

A complaint was filed by PSI Priyanka Gore of the Pune Crime Branch. The accused have been booked under BNS Sections 189(2), 190, and 221 and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police freeze 27 bank accounts

On Friday, Pune city police announced that in connection with the Ayush Komkar murder case, they have frozen 27 bank accounts belonging to the accused, seizing a total amount of ₹50.66 lakh.

Officials confirmed that this action adds to the properties and valuables already seized during previous raids conducted by the investigation team.

Police further stated that efforts are ongoing to gather detailed information about both movable and immovable assets owned by all gang members involved in the case. This is part of a wider financial probe aimed at dismantling the accused’s network and resources.

Authorities believe that tracing and freezing these financial assets is crucial to understanding the full extent of the accused’s operations and to preventing illegal funds from influencing the investigation.

Earlier, valuables worth over ₹75 lakh were seized from the residences of arrested gangster Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar and his daughter Vrudavani Wadekar. The seized items included gold and silver jewellery, cash, 16 mobile phones, and property-related documents. This search operation took place from 5 pm on September 10 to 5 am on September 11.