12 crude bombs used for killing pigs found in Wadmukhwadi field
PUNE The Dighi police, on Friday, recovered a dozen crude bombs, used in killing pigs and stray animals (popularly known as dukkar ( pig bombs ) in local parlance from Wadmukhwadi on Friday .
According to the police, the bombs were spotted by a woman, whose five-year-old girl child was killed by the same explosives on February 5, when the child accidentally took it to be a sport object resembling ball and tried to play with it.
The discovery of the crude bombs spread panic among the residents of Charholi and Wadmukhwadi.
According to experts, the crude bombs are placed in isolated areas like fields to kills pigs. The stray pigs take the crude bombs as eating material which leads to explosion and kills them. They are made of explosive materials, coins and pellets
After the bombs were spotted, the woman informed her husband who immediately alerted the police, said officials.
Dighi police station incharge Dilip Shinde said that 12 crude bombs were found. “ We are trying to find out the source and those who had kept the crude bombs in the area. A case will be lodged for showing gross negligence and endangering lives of area residents.”
In February, Radha Gokul Gawli (5) was killed after picking up such a crude bomb, while two other children, Arti (4) and Raju Mahesh Gawli (4) had suffered injuries in the incident. After the death of the girl, the police lodged a case under IPC section 286, and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and had arrested two men for discarding the crude bombs on an open plot.
