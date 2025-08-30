12 injured in collision between two ST buses near Mulshi

At least 12 persons were injured after two state transport buses collided on the Pune-Kolad Highway near Mulshi on Friday. The accident occurred near Chachawali village of Mulshi taluka around 9 am, an official said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accident took place when the brakes of the Shrivardhan–Beed bus failed while negotiating a downhill slope. Despite the driver’s efforts to swerve and avoid the collision, the bus crashed into the oncoming vehicle. Both buses were severely damaged, and several passengers were injured. Locals and passersby quickly rushed to the scene to assist, and the injured were transported to nearby Paud rural hospital for treatment.

Police inspector Santosh Girigosavi from Paud Police Station explained, “Due to brake failure, the driver said he couldn’t stop the vehicle in time. In an attempt to avoid the bus falling into a deep gorge, the driver tried to stop the bus, but the accident occurred.”

According to Girigosavi, while 10 passengers were injured, none sustained fractures or serious injuries.