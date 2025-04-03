13% drop in traffic accidents & fatalities in Pune division in 2024

In a significant development for road safety, the Pune division has witnessed a remarkable 13% reduction in both traffic accidents and fatalities in 2024, compared to the previous year. The ongoing efforts of the Highway State Patrol (HSP) to combat key traffic violations such as speeding, and failure to wear seatbelts and helmets have contributed to this decrease which marks a step forward in ensuring safer highways for commuters. Similarly, the total number of accidents, which stood at 2,190 in 2023, has seen a drop to 2,077 in 2024. (HT)

According to official statistics of the HSP Pune division, fatal accidents have decreased from 1,191 in 2023 to 1,035 in 2024. Similarly, the total number of accidents, which stood at 2,190 in 2023, has seen a drop to 2,077 in 2024. This reduction in fatalities and accidents can be attributed to various initiatives undertaken by the HSP, including stricter enforcement of traffic laws, heightened awareness campaigns, and improved infrastructure.

Vikrant Deshmukh, superintendent of police for the HSP Pune division, said, “The most notable efforts have focused on curbing over speeding, one of the leading causes of fatal accidents on highways. Speed limits were enforced more rigorously, with speed cameras and radar guns used to detect violators. Additionally, police patrols increased in accident-prone areas, particularly during peak hours and bad weather, to deter reckless driving. Another critical focus was the enforcement of seat belt and helmet laws. ”

“While these numbers are encouraging, our goal is to keep pushing for even more significant reductions. Road safety is a shared responsibility and we will continue to work closely with local communities, educational institutions and transport agencies to spread the message of safe driving and the importance of following traffic laws. The figures for 2024 show that our efforts are making a tangible difference but there’s still much to be done and we remain committed to ensuring safer roads for all,” Deshmukh further said.

The ongoing efforts by the HSP to curb traffic violations and promote safer driving practices have undoubtedly contributed to the decline in accidents and fatalities. However, as Deshmukh pointed out, there is still work to be done to achieve the ultimate goal: zero fatalities on Pune’s highways. With continued vigilance, community engagement, and technological innovation, it seems that the city’s highways are on a promising path to becoming safer for all road users.

Meanwhile, commuters have also expressed their appreciation for the HSP’s outreach and its positive impact on road safety. “I have noticed more police patrols on the highways, especially in risky zones. The awareness about wearing seat belts and helmets is being promoted well, too. As a daily commuter, I can feel that the roads are getting safer, and this is something we all appreciate,” said Priya Ramesh, a local resident who drives frequently on the Satara highway.