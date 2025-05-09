Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

13 flights cancelled at Pune airport amid India-Pak tensions

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 09, 2025 07:00 AM IST

According to the official statement from the airport authority, a total of 13 flights were cancelled including - 11 from IndiGo and 2 from SpiceJet

Pune airport has announced the cancellation of 13 flights on Thursday due to the ongoing impact of Operation Sindoor and the temporary suspension of flight operations at certain destination airports.

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke confirmed that all affected passengers were informed in advance via multiple channels, including airline communications, airport announcements, and digital media platforms. (HT FILE)
Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke confirmed that all affected passengers were informed in advance via multiple channels, including airline communications, airport announcements, and digital media platforms. (HT FILE)

According to the official statement from the airport authority, a total of 13 flights were cancelled including - 11 from IndiGo and 2 from SpiceJet. The affected routes included major domestic sectors such as Amritsar, Cochin, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Rajkot (Hirasar), Jodhpur, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Jaipur.

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke confirmed that all affected passengers were informed in advance via multiple channels, including airline communications, airport announcements, and digital media platforms.

“Passengers affected due to flight disruptions were attended to in accordance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines. Options including full refunds or alternate flight arrangements were offered by the respective airlines, and airport teams were on the ground to assist with other support,” said Dhoke.

“Passengers are encouraged to reach out to their respective airlines for any further assistance,” he said.

Cancelled IndiGo flights

* Amritsar–Pune (6E 6129)

* Pune–Cochin (6E 6129)

* Chandigarh–Pune (6E 681)

* Pune–Hyderabad (6E 336)

* Rajkot (Hirasar)–Pune (6E 957)

* Pune–Jodhpur (6E 133)

* Pune–Chandigarh (6E 242)

* Pune–Amritsar (6E 721)

* Pune–Rajkot (6E 956)

* Pune–Surat (6E 6191)

* Jodhpur–Pune (6E 414)

Cancelled SpiceJet flights

* Pune–Bhavnagar (SG 1077)

* Pune–Jaipur (SG 1080)

News / Cities / Pune / 13 flights cancelled at Pune airport amid India-Pak tensions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On