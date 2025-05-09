13 flights cancelled at Pune airport amid India-Pak tensions

Pune airport has announced the cancellation of 13 flights on Thursday due to the ongoing impact of Operation Sindoor and the temporary suspension of flight operations at certain destination airports. Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke confirmed that all affected passengers were informed in advance via multiple channels, including airline communications, airport announcements, and digital media platforms. (HT FILE)

According to the official statement from the airport authority, a total of 13 flights were cancelled including - 11 from IndiGo and 2 from SpiceJet. The affected routes included major domestic sectors such as Amritsar, Cochin, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Rajkot (Hirasar), Jodhpur, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Jaipur.

“Passengers affected due to flight disruptions were attended to in accordance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines. Options including full refunds or alternate flight arrangements were offered by the respective airlines, and airport teams were on the ground to assist with other support,” said Dhoke.

“Passengers are encouraged to reach out to their respective airlines for any further assistance,” he said.

Cancelled IndiGo flights

* Amritsar–Pune (6E 6129)

* Pune–Cochin (6E 6129)

* Chandigarh–Pune (6E 681)

* Pune–Hyderabad (6E 336)

* Rajkot (Hirasar)–Pune (6E 957)

* Pune–Jodhpur (6E 133)

* Pune–Chandigarh (6E 242)

* Pune–Amritsar (6E 721)

* Pune–Rajkot (6E 956)

* Pune–Surat (6E 6191)

* Jodhpur–Pune (6E 414)

Cancelled SpiceJet flights

* Pune–Bhavnagar (SG 1077)

* Pune–Jaipur (SG 1080)