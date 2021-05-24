Home / Cities / Pune News / 13 minors fined for playing cricket during lockdown
13 minors fined for playing cricket during lockdown

The Hinjewadi police have fined 13 minor boys, 500 each, for playing cricket at the Navale Cricket Academy, Hinjewadi Phase 1, despite lockdown restrictions being in place
By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 08:46 PM IST

The Hinjewadi police have fined 13 minor boys, 500 each, for playing cricket at the Navale Cricket Academy, Hinjewadi Phase 1, despite lockdown restrictions being in place.

On Sunday morning the police raided the academy ground.

The youngsters tried to run away but were apprehended by the police.

“We explained to them and fined them 500 each, so they learn from their mistake. We also fined the owner of the academy 5,000 for allowing the youngsters to play cricket,” said Balkrishna Sawant, senior police inspector, Hinjewadi police station.

The district administration has banned outdoor sports amid the ongoing lockdown since April 5.

