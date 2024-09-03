13 persons including assailants detained in Andekar murder case

A team from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station has detained 13 individuals allegedly involved in the murder of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vanraj Andekar. Acting on the tipoff, a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station tracked the assailants, detaining them from near Mangaon in Raigad district (HT PHOTO)

Police sources confirmed that in the evening on Tuesday, a team from the crime detection branch of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station received a tipoff that the assailants involved in Andekar’s murder were headed for Raigad via Tamhini Ghat.

Acting on the tipoff, a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station tracked the assailants, detaining them from near Mangaon in Raigad district. The police said that the accused were eating at a roadside hotel when they were intercepted.

Considering the number of accused, the Pune police took the help of Raigad police. Later, more Pune city police personnel rushed to the spot and the accused were ferried to Pune city.

As of now, the police have arrested five individuals in the case including Jayant Laxman Komkar, Ganesh Laxman Komkar, Sanjivani Jayant Komkar, Prakash Laxman Komkar, and Somnath Sayaji Gaikwad. Jayant Komkar and Ganesh Komkar have been remanded to police custody till September 9.

Meanwhile, the remaining accused Sanjivani Komkar, Prakash Komkar, and Somnath Gaikwad were produced in the court of judicial magistrate (first class) A C Birajdar on Tuesday and also remanded to police custody till September 9.

Investigation officer Umesh Gitte said, “The crime committed is very serious and it seems that all the accused together hatched the conspiracy to kill Andekar. In order to get more details of the other accused and their whereabouts, the police have demanded 14 days’ police custody.”

According to Gitte, Somnath Gaikwad has a criminal record with body offences and robbery cases reported with Pune city police, Haveli police station and Nashik Road police station.

Assistant public prosecutor Neelam Yadav-Ithape said, “The police need to recover the firearms, other sharp weapons, and vehicles used in the crime. Hence to investigate the exact motive behind the murder and to find out about the others involved in this case, the police have demanded custody of the accused.’’