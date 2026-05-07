13 unauthorised schools identified in Pune

The Primary Education Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a public alert on May 6, warning parents against enrolling their children in 13 unauthorised schools operating within the city limits for the 2026–27 academic year. The civic body cautioned that admitting students to such schools may lead to serious academic setbacks and long-term disadvantages. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to a civic official, these institutions have been found running without valid government recognition. The civic body cautioned that admitting students to such schools may lead to serious academic setbacks and long-term disadvantages.

The list includes Millennium Star English Medium School (Bibvewadi), Mahatma Gandhi Prashala (Yerwada), Teams Takwa Islamic School & Maktab (Kondhwa Khurd), St.view International School (Kondhwa Budruk), Emmanuel Public School (Hadapsar), Akanksha Academy School (Lohgaon), Elora Medical and Education Foundation Aryan Public School (Manaji Nagar), Legacy High School (Kondhwa Budruk), Shibli Nomani English Medium School (Kondhwa Budruk), Orchid The International School (Undri), Global Education Trust / Iqra Islamic School (Kondhwa), Global English Medium School (Ambegaon Budruk), and Aryan World School (Undri).

PMC directed education authorities and block education officers to take immediate action to ensure these schools shut down and stop operating. Officials have also been instructed to display warning boards outside such institutions and publish public notices to prevent further admissions.

The civic body emphasised that strict responsibility will fall on the concerned administrative officers if any unauthorised school is found operating under their jurisdiction. Authorities were asked to ensure compliance and prevent public deception.

Parents were strongly advised to verify school recognition status before securing admissions for their children. The PMC has reiterated that enrolling students in unrecognized schools can result in academic loss and uncertainty in future educational progression.

This advisory aims to protect students and ensure that education in Pune occurs only through officially approved and recognised institutions.

HT’s tried to contact some of the schools on the list, but the school authorities were unavailable for comment.