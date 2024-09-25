131mm in 3 hrs, Shivajinagar records highest one-day rainfall in last 10 years

With 131 mm rainfall within three hours, Shivajinagar saw an extreme weather condition on Wednesday and logged the highest one-day rain count in September in the last 10 years. The heavy rains left many areas waterlogged causing inconvenience to residents. The city is likely to experience a similar weather condition on Thursday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune city. The city is likely to experience a similar weather condition on Thursday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune city. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday, Chinchwad recorded city’s highest rainfall at 131 mm and Shivajinagar 131 mm within two to three hours at noon.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “A low-pressure system is active in the Bay of Bengal and the monsoon shear zone is lying at northern Maharashtra, due to which moisture incursion increased in the state. In addition to this, the increased temperature is also having an impact and clouds forming over the city resulted in such an intense rainfall in some areas of the city.”

Shivajinagar had recorded 114.1 mm rainfall on July 24. The total rainfall recorded in the area is 193.4 mm which is higher than the normal September rainfall of 143.6 mm.

Many areas experienced a bright sunny day till afternoon before clouds formed in the atmosphere from around 3 pm and heavy rains lashed the city leading to traffic congestion in many areas, including Shivajinagar, Fergusson Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Warje and Sinhagad Road.

The fire department received nine calls of tree felling and three of water entering building premises in areas like Ganj Peth, Erandvane and Koregaon Park.

Sanap said, “The rainfall activities are likely to continue for the next 24 hours. The rainfall activities are likely be reduced in Pune from September 27 onwards.”

As per the information provided by the irrigation department, 5,080 cusecs water was released from Panshet Dam till 8:30 pm, 6,743 cusecs released till 7 pm and 3,576 cusecs around 8 pm from Warasgaon Dam.

“The traffic jam started from Fergusson College Road and it took 50 minutes to reach University Chowk that usually takes just 15-20 minutes due to heavy rains, potholes and waterlogging,” said Shrikanth Deshmukh of Pashan.

“The rains in the last two-three days have washed away the road repairs carried out by authorities in Wadgaon Budruk area. It has become risky to ride a two-wheeler on the slippery stretch,” said Sangeeta Shelar, a resident of Wadgaon Budruk.