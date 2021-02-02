13-year-old boy apprehended for murder of 11-year-old in Pune

IND USA
PUNE: A 13-year-old boy was apprehended by Pune police on Tuesday for the murder of a 11-year-old boy in Kothrud area on January 29
By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:32 PM IST

PUNE: A 13-year-old boy was apprehended by Pune police on Tuesday for the murder of a 11-year-old boy in Kothrud area on January 29.

“It is a minor boy. We have apprehended him. Since the accused is also a minor, we cannot discuss it,” said Pornima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3 of Pune police. The child will be produced in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB ) on Wednesday.

The body of the child was found in an open ground located along Paud road. The child’s mother filed a complaint in the case. She had approached the police on the evening of January 29 when her son did not return home. The body of the child was found on January 31.

“We had gone to their house that night to ask if they knew anything. His parents did not even bother to open the door. They spoke through a phone call saying they did not have anything to say. Next day, they left the house and went away from Pune. They only returned after the police called them back. Our child was killed brutally. If this boy is not punished, he will go on to do many such crimes,” said the maternal uncle of the deceased child.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kothrud police station.

