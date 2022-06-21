14 meteorological stations in Maharashtra receive no June rainfall
Fourteen meteorological stations in Maharashtra have recorded zero millimetre total rainfall between June 1 and June 19. According to the weather department officials, monsoon will remain active over the state till June 25 and will bring good rainfall to all regions.
The meteorological stations with zero rainfall in June are Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district, Edalabad in Jalgaon district, Gargoti and Hatkanangale in Kolhapur district, Peth in Nashik district, National Defense Academy (NDA), Paud Mulshi, Talegaon in Pune district, Atpadi in Sangli district, Akkalkot and Pandharpur in Solapur, Beed city and Geroai in Beed district and Naigaon Khairgaon in Nashik district.
These stations are mostly from Marathwada and central Maharashtra subdivisions. Till Monday, central Maharashtra has reported 56 per cent and Marathwada has reported 31 per cent rainfall deficiency, according to the weather department.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, said that many parts of the state have started receiving rainfall from June 20 onwards.
“These isolated towns and meteorological stations will receive rainfall soon as the monsoon is active again. We will be getting good rainfall till June 25 across Maharashtra. In Konkan and Goa, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued from Monday itself. However, monsoon strength is likely to increase from June 22 for central Maharashtra and Marathwada,” said Kashyapi.
He said Vidarbha is likely to get fairly good rainfall this week.
“For Vidarbha, the moisture incursion is from the Bay of Bengal side,” said Kashyapi.
Waiting for downpour
Districts: Meteorological station with zero rainfall (June 1 to June 19)
Ahmednagar – Kopargaon
Jalgaon – Edalabad
Kolhapur – Gargoti and Hatkanangale
Nashik - Peth
Pune – NDA, Paud Mulshi, Talegaon
Sangli – Atpadi
Solapur– Akkalkot, Pandharpur
Beed – Beed, Georai
Nanded– Naigaon Khairgaon
Source: IMD
