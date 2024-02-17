14-day custody for 12 accused involved in pangolin trafficking

A judicial magistrate at Ghodegaon in Junnar tehsil on Saturday remanded 12 accused involved in pangolin trafficking to a 14-days of judicial custody. The development follows a major expose by local police, wherein six people were initially arrested by the forest department in an animal trafficking case on February 13. On February 13, officials from the Junnar Forest Department received inputs about pangolin trafficking in Ghodegaon village. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During their investigation, seven more names were revealed by the accused, and subsequent arrests were made. Another accused was served a notice as he was not directly involved in this case.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The suspects are identified as Rohidas Kulekar, Kantaram Vaje, Sakharam Marade, Sagar Memane, Jalinder Kashale, Geeta Jagdale, Shantaram Kudekar, Kiran Jadhav, Dhondu Banere, Navnath Chakve, Ganesh Kaningadhwaj, Savita Kanse, and Surekha Dhotre.

Commenting on the development, Sandesh Patil, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Junnar Forest division said, “Pangolin is a scheduled one-category animal and the trafficking of this animal is strictly prohibited. However, the accused were found smuggling this animal. Hence the department took lawful action against them.”

On February 13, officials from the Junnar Forest Department received inputs about pangolin trafficking in Ghodegaon village. The official then carried out a combing operation and arrested six people. During the raid, a live pangolin, 2 two-wheelers, and a mobile phone were seized from the accused.

The investigation further revealed that the pangolin belonged to the Khed area, where a resident found the animal and captured them, it was then passed on to the accused in exchange for money.