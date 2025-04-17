15 arrested after violence during demolition of unauthorised dargah in Nashik 

Nashik police arrested 15 individuals in connection with violence that broke out during the demolition of illegal structures at the Saatpeer Dargah on Tuesday night. The operation, carried out with the help of four JCBs, eight dumpers, and seven vehicles, was based on a Bombay High Court order declaring the structure unauthorised. (VIDEO GRAB)

Officials from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), trustees of the Saatpeer Dargah, and police personnel jointly launched the action to remove unauthorised encroachments around 11 pm. The operation, carried out with the help of four JCBs, eight dumpers, and seven vehicles, was based on a Bombay High Court order declaring the structure unauthorised.

However, the operation faced stiff resistance as a violent mob gathered in an attempt to stop the demolition. Police said the mob turned aggressive and began pelting stones, forcing them to resort to a mild lathi charge and use of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

According to officials, 21 police personnel, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and a Local Crime Branch (LCB) officer, were injured in the violence. Three police vehicles were damaged, while five to six police vehicles, including two bikes, were torched by the mob. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Due to tensions and protests by local citizens against the removal of unauthorised religious structures, a gathering began around 11 pm on Tuesday. The protest turned aggressive, and the situation worsened,” said Kirankumar Chavan, DCP (Zone 1), Nashik.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot in an attempt to control the situation, but the mob continued pelting stones. Following this, police halted the demolition and brought the situation under control.

Around 5:30 am on Wednesday, demolition work resumed at the Saatpeer Dargah site with the help of two JCBs. Officials said about 90% of the illegal structures have now been demolished. The NMC is also clearing encroachments in the surrounding area, including temporary stalls and other illegal structures.

A large police force has been deployed in Kathe Galli area, near the highway, and traffic towards Bhadrakali and other areas is being diverted. The situation is currently peaceful, officials said.

Police said the NMC had issued a notice to the Saatpeer Dargah 15 days ago, but the illegal structures were not removed, prompting this action. In February, the municipal corporation attempted to act against unauthorised religious structures in the area, but the operation remained incomplete. BJP leader and MLA Devyani Pharande had earlier criticised the NMC for showing leniency in the matter.

“The action was being taken based on the High Court order, which asked for the removal of the religious structure. Violence during such action was unfortunate but police will not spare anyone. Already some people have been arrested,” said Dada Bhuse, Maharashtra Minister.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, were in Nashik for a party meeting. Aaditya Thackeray slammed the state government, accusing it of using a divide-and-rule policy.

“What has happened in these 100 days? Incidents of atrocities against women have increased, law and order issues are arising, and clashes among castes and religions are taking place. People are being distracted so they don’t question the government. This is the same divide-and-rule policy used by the British,” Aaditya Thackeray said.