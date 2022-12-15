15 lakh applications for 18,821 vacancies in Maha police

Maharashtra police, which is planning to fill 18,821 posts, has received 15 lakh applications, the last date for application was December 15.

Maharashtra police released a notification regarding constable recruitment on its official website. As per the official notice, notification and other details regarding the recruitment of constable and driver were released on November 9. The recruitment process was to be held till November 30, but then the last date was extended to December 15.

In the recruitment process, two tests will be conducted. There will be a physical test and a written test. Initially, there will be a physical examination of the candidates. After that, the written exam will be held for the aspirants.

The state government has decided to speed up the recruitment process for 75,000 posts in the state.

The Maharashtra government on December 10 informed the Bombay High Court that transgenders can apply for the post of police constable and it would frame rules setting standards for their physical tests by February 2023.

The government submission came after the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja rapped the government over the issue for not framing the rules for the past seven years. Director General (Training and Special units) Sanjay Kumar in an official order issued stated that after the High Court order on December 9 for making provision for third-gender persons in police recruitment, a provision has been made for them from December 13 for two days.

One transgender from Pune has applied for recruitment, police said.