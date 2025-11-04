160 cheating cases filed against sugarcane workers, contractors in Satara

PUNE: The Satara police on Monday revealed that they have registered a total of 160 cheating cases against sugarcane labour contractors and workers between 2022 and 2025. (Shutterstock)

A press note released by the department stated that the cases have been filed for allegedly defrauding sugar factories and contractors by failing to fulfil labour agreements after taking advances, or by engaging in fraudulent practices during the cane-cutting season. Police said that they received several complaints from sugar factories across the district.

Satara police released the data amid allegations made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare against BJP leader and former member of parliament (MP) from Madha, Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar, that he had misused the police machinery to browbeat poor sugarcane cutters at his sugar mill in Beed district.

On October 28, while addressing the media in Pune, the Sena (UBT) leader had claimed that Naik Nimbalkar had filed 277 First Information Reports (FIRs) against sugarcane cutters working for his mill in Beed district. “It is clear that by controlling the police station, he files various cases to harass people. From 2022 onwards, he has filed 277 FIRs against workers of his sugar mill,” Andhare said.

She further said that the cane cutters were hired from Beed on advance payment. When they refused to work, Naik Nimbalkar allegedly used the police machinery to detain, threaten, and physically assault them, and then filed cases against them. When a doctor refused to issue fitness certificates for them, Naik Nimbalkar allegedly pressured the medical staff.

However, Dheeraj Sayajirao Ghadge, lawyer of Naik Nimbalkar, said that his client has had no connection with the Beed sugar mill since 2019. Therefore, he added, any allegations relating to sugarcane payments or physical harassment are baseless.

Police have initiated investigations into all the registered cases and assured that strict legal action will be taken against all those found guilty. They have also appealed to sugarcane workers and contractors to follow proper agreements to prevent such disputes in the future.

The district authorities have also initiated steps to create awareness among the workers and factory management about transparent and lawful contractual practices to ensure smooth operations during the ongoing crushing season.