16-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Hadapsar school

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 13, 2023 10:13 PM IST

The deceased, Krushna Ganesh Shinde, was a Class 9 student and had gone swimming with his uncle and a relative

A 16-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool inside a private school at Hadapsar on Friday, said police. The deceased, Krushna Ganesh Shinde, was a Class 9 student and had gone swimming with his uncle and a relative.

A 16-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool inside a private school at Hadapsar on Friday, said police (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A 16-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool inside a private school at Hadapsar on Friday, said police (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The trio got into the pool and swam for some time, later his uncle came out of the pool but noticed that Shinde was not seen and raised an alarm

The deceased was later fished out of the pool and taken to a hospital but the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Arvind Gokule, incharge Hadapsar police station, said that a case of accidental death has been registered. “We are investigating the exact cause behind the death. We are also checking if a lifeguard was present at the spot and if all safety measures were followed,” he said.

