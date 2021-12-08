17 doctors register with Pune RTO, medical certificates from other docs not valid

PUNE Only 17 doctors have registered with the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) to provide medical certificates to people for renewal of driving licences. The RTO had extended the deadline for registrations to October 30, as not enough doctors registered

The Pune RTO has now made it necessary for applicants to get the medical certificate only from these registered doctors for the driving license work. Medical certificates from any other doctor will not be accepted and their driving license work will not be processed.

“We have got registrations of 17 doctors till now and the deadline for its registration has got over. Applicants for the driving license will now have to get the medical certificate only from these RTO-certified doctors only and medical certificate from other doctors will not be allowed,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer.

As per the new set of rules given by the state transport department, any doctor who wants to register with the RTO for license related works on board, he/she needs to visit RTO office for getting authentication done. Then they will be provided with an user ID and password to access the Sarathi portal for work. Whereas the verified doctors of RTO could upload the medical certificate of the applicants once they apply for license related works.