178 AYUSH seats vacant after NEET UG round 8

After completion of eight rounds of the admission process of AYUSH courses in Maharashtra, 178 seats are still vacant across courses in BAMS, BHMS and BUMS colleges, despite multiple rounds of counselling. The official data clearly indicate a strong preference among students for government Ayurveda colleges. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

CET cell officials confirmed: “Maharashtra has 210 AYUSH colleges with a total intake capacity of 16,732 seats. Of these, 14,392 seats were allotted through the counselling process, and 14,286 students have confirmed their admissions so far. After the SVR-4 stage and completion of Round 8, 178 seats remain unfilled”.

The official data clearly indicate a strong preference among students for government Ayurveda colleges. In the state’s 22 government BAMS colleges, a total of 1,847 seats were available. Out of these, 1,572 seats were allotted, and 1,570 students actually joined, leaving only two seats vacant. This near-complete occupancy reflects the continued popularity of government Ayurveda institutions due to perceived higher academic credibility.

In contrast, 125 private BAMS colleges offered 9,932 seats, and 8,598 seats were allotted but only 8,539 students confirmed admission, resulting in 72 vacant seats.

The single government BHMS college in the state has 63 seats, and 52 students have taken admission, leaving three seats vacant.

The situation is more pronounced in the private sector. Across 54 private BHMS colleges, 4,380 seats were available, but only 3,690 students confirmed admission, leaving 86 seats vacant. Compared to other AYUSH streams, BHMS shows a relatively higher proportion of unfilled seats in private institutions.

However, all three government BUMS colleges in Maharashtra, with a combined intake of 180 seats, have achieved full occupancy, with 153 students admitted and no vacant seats remaining.

Among the five private BUMS colleges, 330 seats were available. Of these, 282 students confirmed admission, leaving 15 seats vacant.

The overall figures highlight sustained demand for AYUSH education in government institutions, while private colleges continue to face challenges in filling all available seats.