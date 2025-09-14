Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
17-yr-old detained for raping, impregnating minor

HT Correspondent
Sept 14, 2025 01:17 am IST

Pune: Police have detained a 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping and impregnating his college mate, officials said on Saturday.

Police have detained a 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping and impregnating his college mate, officials said on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident, which allegedly took place between January and September 2025, came to light after the girl was found to be seven months pregnant.

According to the police, both the minors live in the same building and attend the same educational institute in Loni Kalbhor. In January 2025, the juvenile allegedly forced himself on the girl in a room where they were studying. The minor was physically assaulted under threat over several months, resulting in pregnancy. When the girl’s mother and relatives noticed her condition, they approached the police, and a case was registered at Loni Kalbhor Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said the girl has been provided medical assistance and counselling.

