19-yr-old BBA student dies by suicide

Pune:

During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the boy was allegedly involved in a one-sided love affair with a girl from Thane. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A 19-year-old, student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) died by suicide on Tuesday, said police. As per police information, the deceased was from Thane and was a student at a reputed college in Pune.

According to police, he was staying in a college hostel in Ambegaon Pathar. During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the boy was allegedly involved in a one-sided love affair with a girl from Thane. After the initial probe, police suspect the teenager might have opted for the drastic step out of frustration.

On Tuesday, the boy allegedly made an attempt to slit his hand. However, another hostel student approached the security guard for help. When they rushed to his room, the deceased had locked himself inside and had hanged himself.

When the hostel and police administration forced open the door, the boy was found dead.

Police officials from Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station said, “A bottle of pesticide was also recovered from his room.’”

Police also confirmed that no suicide note had been recovered from the dead body. Bharti Vidyapeeth Police has initiated the probe to ascertain the exact reason behind the suicide of the student.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

