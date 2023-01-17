1-yr-old injured male leopard rescued from Pansoli village

Forest department team rescued a one-year-old male leopard, which had got stuck in a barbed wire fencing at Pansoli village near Pavana dam area, Maval tehsil, on Monday.

The injured animal was sent to ResQ Charitable trust, Bhugaon for treatment.

Ashutosh Shendge, assistant conservator of forest, said, “A leopard has been sighted in this locality for the first time. It is a good habitat for wildlife as this part of the Western Ghats is home for many herbivorous animals.”

“The leopard had entered the fencing premises to catch a dog and got stuck. It will be released after necessary treatment,” he said.