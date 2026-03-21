PUNE: Pune police arrested two brothers in Baner late Thursday night and uncovered more than 16 kg of ganja and other material worth ₹8.76 lakh. The suspects had concealed the narcotics inside turmeric packets, said officials. 2 brothers held with 16 kg ganja hidden in turmeric packets

The accused have been identified as Abhishekh Bhika Borse, 24, and Akshay Bhika Borse, 29, both of whom are from Chinchwad. According to the police, Abhishekh was working as a driver in a private company, while Akshy had completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and was currently working at a private firm.

Acting on a tip-off received on March 16, a team from the Baner police station laid a trap near a Jupiter hospital area. The suspects arrived on a motorcycle around 1:30 am and attempted to flee after spotting the police, but were quickly nabbed.

Chandrashekhar Sawant, senior police inspector at Baner station, said, “The accused are brothers, and they reached the spot to deliver the consignment before we nabbed them.”

According to Sawant, they (accused) do not have any previous criminal record.

The accused were found carrying 3.034 kg of ganja during the initial search. Subsequent raids at their residence led to the recovery of an additional 13.088 kg of ganja, which had been cleverly hidden in turmeric packets to avoid detection. Police also seized electronic weighing scales, packaging material, and a motorcycle.

A case has been registered under 8(c), 20(b) ii (b) and 22(b), and further investigation is underway to trace the supply network.