22 officials suspended after Pune hooch tragedy

A day after the hooch tragedy claimed 16 lives, as many as 22 officials from the Pune city police, Pimpri-Chinchwad police and state excise department were suspended for alleged negligence and failure to curb the illicit liquor trade. The action comes amid mounting criticism over lapses that allegedly allowed the illegal liquor network to operate unchecked. Following an internal inquiry, the Pune police commissionerate suspended three officers attached to Hadapsar police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deaths were reported from Phugewadi, Dapodi and Hadapsar areas under the jurisdictions of the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city police commissionerates. Preliminary investigations have indicated that the victims consumed liquor allegedly contaminated with toxic methanol, leading to multiple deaths and hospitalisations.

Following an internal inquiry, the Pune police commissionerate suspended three officers attached to Hadapsar police station. The suspended officials are senior police inspector Sanjay Mogle, assistant police inspector Hasina Sikalgaar and police sub-inspector Hasan Mulani.

A suspension order accessed by Hindustan Times stated that a case related to deaths caused by consumption of poisonous liquor was registered at Hadapsar police station on May 29 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and other applicable laws.

“The investigation has revealed that poisonous liquor was illegally manufactured, sold and distributed within the jurisdiction of Hadapsar police station, resulting in multiple deaths. Despite being responsible for maintaining law and order and preventing such illegal activities, you failed to take appropriate action. Prima facie, the incident appears to have occurred due to negligence and lack of supervision on your part,” the order stated.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar suspended them with immediate effect pending a departmental inquiry. During the suspension period, they will be entitled only to the admissible subsistence allowance as per service rules and will not be permitted to leave headquarters without prior permission.

In a parallel development, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate suspended six personnel for alleged lapses in monitoring and preventing illegal liquor-related activities within the jurisdiction of Dapodi police station. Police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey on May 29 ordered the suspension and inquiry against senior police inspector Vijay Waghmare, police sub-inspector Raju Bhaskar, police havaldar Jaydeep Sonawane, police constable Navnath Pote, and constables Sagar Jadhav and Vishal Kale.

The state excise department also initiated disciplinary action against its personnel. According to senior officials, 13 excise department employees from Pune district have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty and failure to effectively monitor and dismantle the illicit liquor network operating in the region.

The suspended excise personnel include three inspectors, six sub-inspectors and four constables. Officials said they were responsible for surveillance and enforcement measures aimed at preventing the manufacture, storage and distribution of illegal liquor.

The names of the suspended officials were not immediately available.

Senior officials indicated that further action could follow if additional lapses are uncovered during the ongoing investigation.