₹22-crore Kalagram cultural complex risks becoming a white elephant

The ambitious ₹22-crore Kalagram cultural complex, built by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) near Pu La Deshpande Garden on Sinhagad Road, is facing serious questions over its viability after opening to the public. The sprawling Delhi Haat–style facility, spread across 2.5 acres, features a 605-seat amphitheatre, an 850 sq ft stage, nine food stalls, and parking for 100 cars and 400 two-wheelers. Yet, its potential as a cultural and tourist hub is overshadowed by daunting financial projections.

A recent assessment by the PMC’s Rent and Security Deposit Committee pegged the annual rent at a staggering ₹51.37 crore, based on the current registration-ready reckoner rate of the state government. With no tenant or operator reportedly willing to bear such high costs, the project’s future looks uncertain. Experts fear the complex could remain locked and unused, turning a high-profile civic investment into a white elephant.

“The PMC spends crores without giving due thought to alternatives that could improve citizens’ quality of life, such as sustainable projects or traffic decongestion measures,” said civil rights activist Qaneez Sukhrani.

“Capital-intensive projects like Kalagram must be carefully scrutinised by independent experts, including citizen representatives, before approval,” she added.

Developed with tourism in mind, Kalagram was envisioned as a key cultural landmark in Pune, hosting performances, food stalls, and exhibitions to attract both locals and tourists. Its amphitheatre is capable of hosting large-scale cultural programs, while the nine food stalls are expected to offer a mix of regional cuisine. Despite this, the economic feasibility remains in question.

A PMC official said a special meeting of the Cultural and Property Department under the Deputy Commissioner will soon be convened to deliberate on the issue.

“The committee will conduct an on-ground assessment to evaluate the complex’s revenue-earning potential and submit a detailed report. Following that, the Rent and Security Deposit Committee will reconvene to decide on the final rent,” the official said.

Commenting on the issue, civic activist Ashok Mehendale said, “The high rent assessment reflects the PMC’s reliance on current market-ready reckoner rates, which may not align with the actual revenue-generating capacity of cultural hubs. With no bidders willing to pay ₹51 crore annually, the complex risks standing empty this fiscal year, locking public funds into a non-earning asset.”

Urban planners and civil society members have called for a re-evaluation of the financial model for such projects. “Public money invested in cultural infrastructure must have a realistic revenue plan. “Without careful planning and citizen oversight, these projects often fail to serve the very communities they are meant to enrich,” Sukhrani said.

“At a time when Pune grapples with congestion, environmental challenges, and a need for sustainable urban development, the Kalagram project is an example of ambitious civic planning outpacing practical financial and operational considerations. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the city’s newest cultural landmark becomes a vibrant hub or a costly symbol of administrative oversight,” said civic activist Jaymala Dhankikar.