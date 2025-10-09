23 water samples sent for testing after suspected contamination in Bavdhan Budruk

Following 43 cases of vomiting, loose motions, and diarrhoea reported in three days in Bavdhan Budruk, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sent 23 samples of drinking water to check contamination. No new cases were reported on Wednesday, said officials. Area residents have been advised to boil and cool water before drinking. Besides, PMC has asked citizens to use Mediclor in drinking water. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The PMC on Tuesday reported a water borne disease outbreak with over 43 residents of localities such as Gunde Vasti, Patil Nagar, Jadhav Vasti, and the Gaothan area complaining of vomiting, loose motions, and diarrhoea over the past three days. According to residents, the contaminated, muddy water that they have been receiving for the past five days is to blame for the infection.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said it was already three days back when the patients developed the symptoms, and most of the cases were mild symptomatic.

“All patients have recovered, and no new cases were reported on Wednesday. However, the surveillance in the affected area will continue,” she said.

Area residents have been advised to boil and cool water before drinking. Besides, PMC has asked citizens to use Mediclor in drinking water, they said.