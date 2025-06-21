237 of 385 PMPML accidents involved buses operated by private contractors

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), regarded as the lifeline of public transport in Pune and surrounding areas, is facing serious safety concerns as contractor-operated buses continue to be involved in a high number of fatal accidents. According to official PMPML data, between April 2022 and June 10, 2025 a span of 39 months there have been a total of 385 road accidents involving PMPML buses. Out of these, 237 accidents were caused by buses operated by private contractors. Between April 2022 and June 10, 2025, 385 road accidents took place involving PMPML buses with 237 caused by buses operated by private contractors. (HT FILE)

As per the information given by the PMPML, these contractor-related accidents have claimed the lives of 51 people, left 74 seriously injured, and caused minor injuries to 112 others. In comparison, PMPML’s own fleet of buses was involved in 148 accidents during the same period, which resulted in 36 deaths, 36 serious injuries, and 71 minor injuries.

PMPML operates on 392 routes across Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the rural zones under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). While PMPML currently runs around 1,600 buses approximately 650 owned by the organization and 950 operated through contractors and safety on roads has become a serious concern for pedestrians, motorists, and commuters alike.

The issue of safety was highlighted again recently when, on June 10, 2025, a pedestrian was fatally hit by a PMPML bus near Rahu-Devkarwadi in Daund Taluka. This tragic incident has reignited public debate and concern over the accountability of PMPML in ensuring commuter and pedestrian safety, particularly as many of these fatal mishaps are linked to contractor-run services. Notably, the drivers of these buses are also employed by the contractors, and PMPML seems to be struggling to enforce proper discipline and accountability among them.

The statistical breakdown of the 385 total accidents over the past 39 months reveals that PMPML buses are involved in an average of 8 to 10 accidents every month. In total, 87 people have died, 110 sustained serious injuries, and 188 suffered minor injuries in these incidents. While overall accident figures have declined over the past three years, accidents involving contractor-operated buses have shown a worrying trend of fatal outcomes.

A year-wise breakdown shows that PMPML recorded the highest number of accidents 173 in the financial year 2022–23. This number dropped to 131 in 2023–24, and further to 72 in 2024–25. From March 2025 to June 10, there have been 9 reported accidents. Though this downward trend is positive, the fact remains that contractor buses still contribute disproportionately to fatal accidents, making the public feel unsafe while using PMPML services or simply walking on the streets.

Responding to these concerns, PMPML’s Operations Department Chief Manager, Satish Gawhane said, “All PMPML drivers and conductors are provided with modern training, including a ten-day orientation program covering counseling and medical check-ups. Periodic skill-based workshops are also conducted. Due to these efforts, accident numbers have seen a considerable decline in the last three years. Strict action is taken against drivers who are frequently involved in accidents, and we are beginning to see the results.”

“I take the PMPML bus daily from Katraj to Shivajinagar for work. Over the last year, I’ve noticed that contractor-run buses are often driven rashly. Many times, they speed unnecessarily, brake suddenly, or swerve dangerously near crowded stops. It’s terrifying, especially during peak hours when the buses are full and people are standing. I’ve personally seen two accidents happen just because the driver was impatient or distracted. Honestly, I think twice now before boarding some of these buses, it feels like a gamble with safety,” said Maruti Kadam a daily commuter.