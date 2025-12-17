24th PIFF 2026 to honour Guru Dutt’s birth centenary

The 24th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2026 will be held from January 15 to 22, 2026; and will be themed around the birth centenary of legendary filmmaker, actor and director Guru Dutt. The announcement was made by festival director and veteran filmmaker Jabbar Patel in the presence of playwright Satish Alekar, Sabina Sanghvi, trustees of the Pune Film Foundation, and senior film critic and chairman of the film selection committee Samar Nakhate at a press conference in Pune on Tuesday. The announcement was made by festival director and veteran filmmaker Jabbar Patel in the presence of playwright Satish Alekar, Sabina Sanghvi, trustees of the Pune Film Foundation, and senior film critic and chairman of the film selection committee Samar Nakhate (HT)

Elaborating on the theme, Patel said, “Guru Dutt’s journey remains one of the most inspiring chapters of Indian cinema. His deep connection with Pune, Prabhat Studio and his early struggles shaped a filmmaker who introduced darker human emotions, innovative storytelling and unforgettable music to mainstream cinema. From Baazi and CID to Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool, his work was not just entertainment but a mirror to society, and that is why this festival will carry Guru Dutt’s unmistakeable stamp throughout.”

“Along with Guru Dutt, we are celebrating 100 years of Ritwik Ghatak and 125 years of V Shantaram, both of whom had a profound connection with Pune and film education. This year, we received over 900 films from 103 countries, reflecting the global reach of the festival. Our opening film will be Paolo Sorrentino’s La Grazia from Italy, and the closing film will be Jim Jarmusch’s Father, Mother, Sister, Brother. Even on election day, we urge citizens to vote first and then join us in celebrating cinema, culture and responsible citizenship,” Patel said.

Around 140 films will be screened at the festival across various sections including world competition, Marathi competition, and global cinema. This year, there has been an overwhelming response to the world competition section with more than 900 films submitted from 103 countries, 14 out of which have been shortlisted for the final round. These films will be judged by an international jury, and the winning entry will receive the Maharashtra Government Sant Tukaram Best International Film Award, which carries a cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

The festival is jointly organised by the Pune Film Foundation; department of cultural affairs; Government of Maharashtra; and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, Mumbai. The festival will be conducted across 10 screens in the city, including six screens at PVR, Pavilion Mall; three at E-Square, University Road; and one at NFDC-NFAI theatre, Law College Road. The catalogue fee for all participants has been fixed at ₹800. Online registration has already begun on the official website www.piffindia.com while spot registrations will be available from January 5 at all festival theatres between 11 am to 7 pm.

With a strong international line-up, tributes to iconic filmmakers closely associated with Pune and Indian cinema, and a wide-ranging showcase of global films, the 24th PIFF is expected to be a major cultural event for film lovers and the industry alike.