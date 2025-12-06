25 Pune ZP students return from US tour, recall NASA, Kennedy Space Center visits

Twenty-five students from Pune Zilla Parishad schools have returned from a 12-day educational tour of the United States — a journey that took them from the halls of NASA to the heart of Silicon Valley, opening up a world many of them had only seen in textbooks. The 12-day trip, which began on November 15, was a part of the Pune Model School Project run by the Pune Zilla Parishad in collaboration with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). (HT PHOTO)

The 12-day trip, which began on November 15, was a part of the Pune Model School Project run by the Pune Zilla Parishad in collaboration with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). From a pool of 17,000 rural students, IUCAA shortlisted and selected 25 meritorious students — 9 girls and 16 boys — through a rigorous three-stage evaluation. IUCAA scientist Sameer Durde accompanied them on the tour.

For many, this was their first time boarding a plane. Their first stop was the Udvar-Hazy Center of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, where they stood before historic aircraft — from the Wright brothers’ first airplane to the Enola Gay — and marvelled at the Discovery Space Shuttle and the Concorde. The group also toured iconic Washington landmarks, including the White House, National Archives, and memorials dedicated to Washington, Lincoln and Einstein.

A visit to the Indian Embassy in Washington DC offered a rare interaction with Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra. At the Earth Information Center, scientists explained real-time climate data, rising sea levels and the impacts of environmental change.

The learning continued at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, where the children participated in hands-on sessions and touched moon rocks brought back by Apollo astronauts — a moment that several students described as unforgettable.

The highlight, however, was the visit to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Students explored historic missions, walked through rocket exhibits, and experienced a virtual-reality simulation of stepping onto another planet. They later participated in astronaut training sessions, practising teamwork, communication and simulated tasks like lifting Martian rocks.

“Seeing the lunar rocks and experiencing astronaut training gave me a dream to become an astronaut,” said Shravani Magar, 6th standard student of Zilla Parishad school at Lonikand, on Wednesday. “I never imagined flying in an airplane and visiting so many advanced places.”

ZP school Lonikand teacher Maya Langhe said, “This trip was a game-changer for the students. Before embarking on the trip, I thought they would face problems because of language; but that didn’t happen. They understood everything the scientists explained to them at NASA.”

In San Francisco, they immersed themselves in the world of technology. At the Computer History Museum and the Tech Interactive Museum, they explored robotics, coding stations and interactive science exhibits, and spoke with members of the Indian scientific community about careers in research.

“Interacting with scientists at NASA and learning about space missions made me realise how much dedication science requires,” said Aayush Shelar, 7th standard, Zilla Parishad school at Galandwadi. “I want to explore space one day.”

Their Silicon Valley leg included visits to Google and Apple, where students observed workplace operations and discussed innovation with employees. At Google headquarters, Girija Naralikar — daughter of astrophysicist Jayant Naralikar — met the children and volunteered to guide them. The group also visited Stanford University, where Indian professors explained academic pathways to global institutions.

The tour concluded with visits to the Golden Gate Bridge, Lombard Street and the California Science Center, where the students attended a planetarium show and experienced simulated earthquake zones.

With this programme, Pune has become the first district in Maharashtra to organise a NASA visit for rural students — a milestone in science education outreach. Officials said the aim is to nurture future scientists, technologists and innovators by giving rural children the kind of exposure that can shape ambition at an early age.

Pune ZP CEO Gajanan Patil told HT, “This project reflects our belief that talent exists in every village and classroom. We are committed to conducting it every year, expanding it further to nurture scientific curiosity among our students. Starting January, we will launch a year-long programme for next academic year that will include guided visits to institutes like NCL, IISER, DRDO, in addition to ISRO and NASA. We’re also exploring collaboration with IUCAA for continuous mentoring of our students.”

As for the students, many returned home with new dreams — of space, science, and a world now within reach.