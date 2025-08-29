250-bed Talera Hospital fully operational

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Talera Hospital in Chinchwad has become fully operational, said officials on Thursday. Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “The latest facility reflects our commitment to public health and medical security.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The 250-bed hospital houses departments for gynaecology, paediatrics, and general medicine, along with dialysis centre, intensive care unit (ICU) and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Vijaykumar Khorate, additional municipal commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “The civic body will continue to expand and upgrade such facilities in the future.”