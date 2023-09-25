News / Cities / Pune News / 2.5K Ganpati mandals register for festival this year in Pune

2.5K Ganpati mandals register for festival this year in Pune

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Sep 25, 2023 12:01 AM IST

The state government had given orders to the local governing bodies to carry forward the mandals’ last year’s permissions for the 2023 Ganesh festival

As many as 2,500 Ganpati mandals have registered for this year’s Ganpati festival in Pune city. As the state government allowed these mandals to celebrate the festival this year by carrying forward last year’s permission itself, very few new mandals approached the government for fresh permissions this year.

As many as 2,500 Ganpati mandals have registered for this year’s Ganpati festival in Pune city (HT PHOTO)
As many as 2,500 Ganpati mandals have registered for this year’s Ganpati festival in Pune city (HT PHOTO)

The state government had given orders to the local governing bodies to carry forward the mandals’ last year’s permissions for the 2023 Ganesh festival. So, as per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) records, 2,500 Ganpati mandals registered for this year’s Ganpati festival in Pune city. As per the information given by the PMC’s anti-encroachment department, the permissions given last year to the Ganpati mandals were authenticated for this year as well, and no new mandals applied for permissions this year.

“It was easy for all the Ganpati mandals to carry forward last year’s permissions, and it saved a lot of time of the mandal volunteers. Every year, three to four mandal volunteers are stuck with getting necessary permissions for the festival more than a month before the festival starts,” said Sachin Alande, president of one of the Ganpati mandals in the upper Indiranagar area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out