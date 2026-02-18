26 staff members suspended for helping students cheat

A mass copying incident was uncovered at the Mainagiri Maharaj School and Junior College, Toe-Jumda, Washim, during the class 12 physics examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Feb 16. Further investigation revealed that the center chief, assistant chief, and multiple invigilators had assisted the students in mass copying. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During a surprise inspection of the exam centre carried out by Sanjay Sasane, education officer, Washim district, and his team, students were found copying answers with assistance from staff members who were found using mobile phones to facilitate the cheating.

According to reports, Amol Kakade, a laboratory assistant, was caught with a mobile phone on the premises. Further investigation revealed that the center chief, assistant chief, and multiple invigilators had assisted the students in mass copying. This was described as prima facie evidence of widespread malpractice/s.

In response, the MSBSHSE along with the district vigilance committee on February 17 took strict action, suspending a total 26 staff members, including the center chief and other invigilators. Instructions were also issued to file a police complaint against the personnel involved in accordance with the Maharashtra Board Examination Malpractice Act, 1982. Among the suspended staff members from Mainagiri Maharaj School and Junior College are: Gajanan Kawarkhe (center chief), M D Thakre, A S Bhoyar and Amol Kakade (laboratory assistant).

Mangal Dhupe, member-secretary of the district vigilance committee, Washim, and education officer (secondary), stated, “We will not tolerate any misconduct during examinations. Strict action has been taken to maintain the integrity of the examination process. All involved personnel have been suspended and police action has been initiated to ensure justice.”

Acting chairman Nandkumar Bedse told Hindustan Times, “Orders have been issued by the district vigilance committee to file a case and suspend the concerned personnel in the mass copying case in Washim district. Today (February 17), no copying case has been reported at any examination centre across the state. Action is underway to file a case in the Washim mass copying case. Instructions have also been given to the management of the concerned aided and self-financed schools to suspend the respective teachers.”

The class 12 examinations for higher secondary schools in Washim district began on February 10 and are currently underway across designated centres. The incident at Toe-Jumda has raised concerns about examination malpractices and the need for stringent vigilance.