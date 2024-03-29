27 butterfly species have gone extinct from Fergusson College campus in last 40 years: Study

A scientific study conducted by students and teachers of the department of environmental science, Fergusson College, has revealed that 27 butterfly species have gone extinct from the college campus in the last 40 years. Published in the Journal of Ecological Society, Pune and made available for general reading in the second week of March, the study also highlights the existence of five butterfly species that fall in the scheduled category of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Butterfly diversity was assessed at the 109-acre campus along with host and nectar plants from July 2021 to June 2022. (HT PHOTO)

A student named Rajat Joshi conducted the scientific study at the Fergusson College campus as his masters’ dissertation project under the guidance of faculty members including Mulla Amir and Rupali Gaikwad, head of the department of environmental science.

Butterfly diversity was assessed at the 109-acre campus along with host and nectar plants from July 2021 to June 2022. Permanent line transects of 200-metre were set up at the campus and on Fergusson Hill. Butterfly count was taken from 8.30 am to 11 am when butterflies are the most active. A bi-weekly survey was conducted to document butterflies present in the college campus. The study reported the presence of a total 66 species belonging to five families, including Hesperiidae, Lycaenidae, Nymphalidae, Pieridae and Papilionidae. Among the five families, Lycaenidae had the highest number of species (22). An earlier study in 1984 had revealed the presence of 93 butterfly species in the Fergusson College campus. As such, the latest study reveals a decline in the number of butterfly species in the college campus.

In this study, the researchers also recorded five butterfly species that are legally protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 namely Danaid Eggfly, Indigo Flash, Gram Blue, Pea Blue and Plain Puffin. The study identified 14 host plants in the campus area.

Rajat Joshi, lead researcher of the study, said, “In Pune, to date, Fergusson College is the only college that has documented its butterfly fauna. Earlier there were several citizen science initiatives carried out to document the butterfly fauna in Fergusson College but those were short-term activities. This is the first extensive research carried out to document the butterfly fauna. The college is blessed with a rich natural and historical heritage, and this study will help in conserving its natural resources.’’

While conducting the survey, several anthropogenic disturbances were recorded at the study site. An attempt was made to try and use butterfly host plants as indicators to assess the vegetation status. The nature of plantation exercises, especially on Fergusson Hill, have resulted in the alteration of habitat. The nature of plantation affects the number of host plants thriving in the habitat. The unplanned afforestation programmes pose a threat to the hill’s diversity and preserving the original dry-deciduous and scrub vegetation is of urgent need.

Based on the study, the following recommendations have been made:

· Look out for factors such as fire and dumping of waste

· Keep in check activities like grazing and domestic/feral animal movement

· Avoid additional creation of pathways and consider the sides of the hill for plantation of herbaceous plants and shrubs on which bees and butterflies feed

· Include shrubs, climbers and grass varieties in scrubland-grassland restoration programmes