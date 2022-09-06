27K Ganpati idols immersed in five days in Pune
After completion of the fifth day of Ganeshotsav, a total of 27,375 idols were immersed in the city. At least 15,832 idols were immersed on Sunday, which was the fifth day of the festival. However, as compared to 2021, the number of idols immersed till the fifth day is less. At least 56,596 idols were immersed in 2021, in the same time period, said officials.
As per the information given by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), this year, the PMC solid waste management department had made arrangements for Ganapti idol immersion at 303 spots across 15 ward offices in PMC jurisdiction. Whereas, residents could donate their idols at 191 locations across the city. The civic body also made arrangements of 15o mobile tanks for immersion. The PMC had given a tender of ₹1.41 crore for these mobile tanks, a move which was criticised by the residents.
“Till the first five days of Ganpati festival a total of 27,375 idols were immersed in Pune city. While 29,677 kg of Nirmalya garbage was collected by our workers with the help of several NGOs. For the convenience of citizens we have given several options for immerssion so that people can immerse their idol near their homes, it includes artificial tanks at 303 spots, roaming tanks on heavy vehicles, permanently built tanks near Visarjan Ghats and also idol collection centre for people who want to donate the idol,” said Asha Raut, head of PMC’s solid waste management department.
