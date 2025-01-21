27-year-old man killed over love marriage dispute in Jalgaon; 6 held, minor detained

The Jalgaon police have arrested six persons and detained a minor in the murder case of a 27-year-old man by the woman’s relatives over their love marriage. The incident was reported in Pimprala Hudco Sunday morning, said officials. The deceased, identified as Pappu alias Mukesh Ramesh Sirsale, had married Pooja Ramesh Sonawane three years ago, despite disapproval from the bride’s family. Both the families live in the same locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused include Satish Julal Kedar, 42; Suresh Mutha Bansode, 47; Vishal Raju Gangale, 25; Prakash Shankar Sonawane, 24; Bablu Suresh Bansode, 20; Ashwini Hemraj Surwade, 22 and a 16-year-old.

According to the police, Pooja’s uncle Satish, her brother Prakash, and their accomplices intercepted Mukesh when the latter stepped out of home to purchase groceries at around 9 am. While Mukesh tried to reason out with his wife’s relatives, he was attacked by them with weapons.

On hearing Mukesh’s cries for help, his brother Sonu Sirsale, mother, father and other relatives reached the spot and tried to intervene but were attacked by the accused. Mukesh succumbed to the physical assault and Sonu and their parents were injured in the attack.

As per the complaint filed by Sonu, his uncle Nilkanth Sirsale, aunty Lalita, brother Karan and sister Komal were attacked by Satish and others before the latter fled the spot after issuing threats of not informing the police.

Vitthal Patil, assistant inspector, Ramanandnagar Police Station in Jalgaon city, said, “The couple got married three years ago against the wishes of the girl’s parents. We have arrested six and detained a minor involved in the case. Efforts are on to nab their accomplices.”

Police have filed a case against the accused under Sections 103 (1), 109, 118, 324, 189, 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, police have deployed adequate forces to maintain law and order in Pimprala Hudco.