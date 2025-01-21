Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

27-year-old man killed over love marriage dispute in Jalgaon; 6 held, minor detained

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 21, 2025 06:32 AM IST

Jalgaon police arrested six and detained one minor for the murder of Pappu Sirsale, killed by his wife’s relatives over their love marriage.

The Jalgaon police have arrested six persons and detained a minor in the murder case of a 27-year-old man by the woman’s relatives over their love marriage. The incident was reported in Pimprala Hudco Sunday morning, said officials.

The deceased, identified as Pappu alias Mukesh Ramesh Sirsale, had married Pooja Ramesh Sonawane three years ago, despite disapproval from the bride’s family. Both the families live in the same locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The deceased, identified as Pappu alias Mukesh Ramesh Sirsale, had married Pooja Ramesh Sonawane three years ago, despite disapproval from the bride’s family. Both the families live in the same locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused include Satish Julal Kedar, 42; Suresh Mutha Bansode, 47; Vishal Raju Gangale, 25; Prakash Shankar Sonawane, 24; Bablu Suresh Bansode, 20; Ashwini Hemraj Surwade, 22 and a 16-year-old.

The deceased, identified as Pappu alias Mukesh Ramesh Sirsale, had married Pooja Ramesh Sonawane three years ago, despite disapproval from the bride’s family. Both the families live in the same locality.

According to the police, Pooja’s uncle Satish, her brother Prakash, and their accomplices intercepted Mukesh when the latter stepped out of home to purchase groceries at around 9 am. While Mukesh tried to reason out with his wife’s relatives, he was attacked by them with weapons.

On hearing Mukesh’s cries for help, his brother Sonu Sirsale, mother, father and other relatives reached the spot and tried to intervene but were attacked by the accused. Mukesh succumbed to the physical assault and Sonu and their parents were injured in the attack.

As per the complaint filed by Sonu, his uncle Nilkanth Sirsale, aunty Lalita, brother Karan and sister Komal were attacked by Satish and others before the latter fled the spot after issuing threats of not informing the police.

Vitthal Patil, assistant inspector, Ramanandnagar Police Station in Jalgaon city, said, “The couple got married three years ago against the wishes of the girl’s parents. We have arrested six and detained a minor involved in the case. Efforts are on to nab their accomplices.”

Police have filed a case against the accused under Sections 103 (1), 109, 118, 324, 189, 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, police have deployed adequate forces to maintain law and order in Pimprala Hudco.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On