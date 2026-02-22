28 Pune ZP schools secure A+ in SQAAF evaluation

Twenty-eight schools run by the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) have secured an A+ grade in the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF) evaluation conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on February 20. In Pune district, 712 schools, including ZP, government-aided, and self-financed institutions, underwent external evaluation. Of these, 81 were awarded A+, including 28 ZP schools, highlighting efforts to improve academic standards and infrastructure. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

SQAAF ensures systematic quality assessment of schools across Maharashtra through self-evaluation and external review. In 2024–25, 1,02,675 schools statewide completed self-assessments, with top performers shortlisted for external evaluation in 2025–26.

In Pune district, 712 schools, including ZP, government-aided, and self-financed institutions, underwent external evaluation. Of these, 81 were awarded A+, including 28 ZP schools, highlighting efforts to improve academic standards and infrastructure.

Assessments were conducted by SCERT-appointed four-member committees comprising headmasters and special teachers, who carried out on-site inspections and verified academic and administrative records.

Among the A+ ZP schools are ZP Primary School, Shingave; Mordewadi; and Avasari Budruk in Ambegaon taluka, along with 25 others across 10 talukas. Taluka-wise, Khed recorded the highest number (8), followed by Ambegaon (4), Bhor and Purandar (3 each). Baramati, Junnar, Maval, and Shirur had two each, while Haveli and Mulshi had one each.

A dedicated SQAAF digital dashboard is being used to analyse indicators and prepare school quality improvement plans. CEO Gajanan Patil congratulated the schools and urged others to aim for A+ grades, stating that sustained efforts are improving learning outcomes across the district.

“The achievement reflects the collective efforts of teachers, headmasters, and education department officials and staff. I appealed to all schools in the district to continue striving for excellence and aim to achieve A+ grades in future evaluations,” he said.