3 arrested for assault, setting motorbike on fire in Pune

The Pune police have arrested three individuals for allegedly assaulting a man and setting his motorbike on fire near Bharati Vidyapeeth area on Wednesday evening. The incident, which was captured on video, went viral on social media. Case has been registered at Bharati Vidyapith police station, and the three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the complainant and the accused were involved in a dispute, following which the latter allegedly attacked him. As the victim attempted to go to the police station to file a complaint, the accused intercepted him, siphoned petrol from his motorbike, and set it ablaze. The complainant managed to escape.

While initial reports suggested an attempt to set the complainant on fire, police officials clarified that there was no such attempt. CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered at Bharati Vidyapith police station, and the three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting.

The incident also sparked political reactions, with NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule criticising the law and order situation in Pune. Sharing the video on social media, she claimed that had the police acted promptly upon receiving information about the dispute, the situation could have been prevented. Sule called on Maharashtra’s home minister to urgently review and improve law enforcement in the city.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over safety in Pune, following the recent rape case at Swargate bus station.