3 detained after vandalism at religious structure in Ahilyanagar

Ahilyanagar police on Sunday detained three suspects in connection with the vandalism of the Sayyad Ghodepir Dargah in Ahilyanagar city. Police have appealed to citizens to maintain peace, avoid spreading rumours, and assured that a thorough investigation is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, the incident took place between 2:30 am and 3:30 am on Sunday when unidentified persons allegedly vandalised the Ghodepir Dargah, located on the road between Deshpande Hospital and Hotel Amar Palace near Gandhi Maidan, using a JCB machine.

Soon after receiving information, Kotwali police rushed to the spot and deployed additional security to prevent any untoward incident.

Somnath Gharge, superintendent of police, Ahilyanagar, said, “In the early hours of Sunday, a roadside dargah under Kotwali police station limits was vandalised. A case has been registered, and three suspects have been detained. We have also seized the JCB machine used in the incident. Police are taking all necessary steps, and we appeal to citizens not to believe or spread rumours while the investigation continues.”

The incident sparked protests in the city on Sunday, with members of the Muslim community organising a demonstration march to the Superintendent of Police’s office. Hundreds of residents participated, expressing concern and anger over the act. A delegation also submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against those involved, including charges under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act instead of lenient provisions.

Activist Atahr Khan said, “We strongly condemn this act. The administration must investigate why such incidents are repeatedly taking place. We have raised our concerns with the police and district administration, but no action has been taken so far.”

Protesters alleged that the accused have been booked under bailable sections 298, 299, and 224(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They demanded that section 303 be invoked, that the accused’s call data records (CDR) be analysed to identify the masterminds, and questioned the effectiveness of night patrolling in the city.

The protest march remained peaceful amid heavy police presence. Community leaders emphasised that swift arrests and strict punishment would help restore public confidence.

SP Gharge reiterated that strong legal action will be taken against all those responsible.

Meanwhile, the situation in Ahilyanagar remains tense, with officials repeatedly appealing for calm and communal harmony. A case has been registered at Kotwali police station under sections 298, 299, 224(4), and 3(5) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.

Police arrested three individuals including JCB driver Babalu Pal, from Borude Mala, Arun Kharat JCB owner and Yogesh Zond. Police told, during interrogation, accused Bablu confessed that he had committed the crime along with his associates Yogesh Zond, Sachin Darkunde, Datta Gaikwad and three to four others. As per the complaint filed by Wasim Khan a case has been filed at Kotwali police station under sections of 298,299, 324(4), 3(5) of the BNS .