3 doctors held in Pune for charging 1 lakh for ventilator bed

ANI | , Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 10:37 AM IST

The Pune Police on Monday arrested three doctors for charging a family of a patient 1 lakh for a ventilator bed at a hospital in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area.

This comes in the middle of the devastating second wave of Covid-19.

Several other similar instances have been reported from across the country. The police have taken action against several people for hoarding and black marketing Remdesivir, oxygen and other medical equipment used in the treatment of Covid-19.

As per the state health department, there are currently 1,08,915 active cases in Pune. As many as 9,717 deaths have been reported so far.

