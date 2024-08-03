3 of family booked for biting woman’s thumb

The Lonikand police have booked three members of a family for biting the thumb of a woman and attacking another member of her family after the husband complained to them about an infection caused to their young sons by the pet dog kept by the accused. Investigation officer Vijay Dhumal said that the accused took offence to his suggestion and assaulted his mother and wife. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, an FIR was filed against the three accused who are residents of Praniti Park under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 115, 118(1), 117, 352, 351(2), 3(5) for the offence which took place at plot number 6 in Avhalwadi on August 1.

The FIR states that the accused attacked the complainant’s mother with wooden sticks and injured her leg and head, bit the right thumb causing her critical injury; and kicked his wife in the stomach and threatened to kill her. The family suffered the physical assault after the complainant had met the accused and informed them that his elder son had caught an infection due to their dog and it could spread to their five-day-old second child.

“The accused are yet to be arrested,” he said.