3,187 TAIT candidates will not get results if docs not submitted by Sept 15

Pune: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) issued a final reminder on Thursday to 3,187 candidates of the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025, whose results have been withheld, to submit their academic details by September 15. Failing to do so will result in their withheld results not being considered, the council warned. TAIT, which serves as a qualifying test for teacher recruitment in the state, was conducted online in two phases, from May 27-30 and June 2-5, across 60 examination centres in 26 districts.

A total of 2,11,308 candidates appeared for the exam and the results were declared on August 18 on the council’s official website, www.mscepune.in.

However, the results of 6,320 candidates were kept on hold as they had not submitted proof of passing their final-year qualifying examination at the time of application.

Since then, MSCE has been releasing the withheld results in stages. On August 25, results of 2,789 candidates were declared, followed by 344 candidates on September 3. Despite repeated appeals, 3,187 candidates have not submitted the required details till date.

MSCE commissioner Anuradha Oak said, “These candidates must upload the necessary information through the designated link available on the MSCE website on or before September 15. Results of candidates who fail to meet the deadline will not be processed.”