Home / Cities / Pune News / 31-year-old biker dies after vehicle skids

31-year-old biker dies after vehicle skids

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2023 05:46 AM IST

A 31-year-old motorcycle rider died after his vehicle skidded near Vanraj Mandal on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road in Shukrawar Peth

Pune: A 31-year-old motorcycle rider died after his vehicle skidded near Vanraj Mandal on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road in Shukrawar Peth. He was not wearing helmet. The accident took place in front of Hemgude Hospital at 11:25 pm on Saturday.

A 31-year-old motorcycle rider died after his vehicle skidded near Vanraj Mandal on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road in Shukrawar Peth. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
A 31-year-old motorcycle rider died after his vehicle skidded near Vanraj Mandal on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road in Shukrawar Peth. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Khadak police station has identified the deceased as Abhijit Ravindra Pawase of Tadiwala Road. The police said Abhijit lost control of the two-wheeler and skidded.

“He was speeding and the bike skidded for a few metres,” said a police official, adding that the rider died of head injuries.

Khadak police station has filed an FIR under Sections 279, 304(a) of the IPC and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune motorcycle rider helmet + 1 more
pune motorcycle rider helmet
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out