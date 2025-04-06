340 Indian star tortoises released to natural habitat by forest department 

340 Indian Star Tortoises have been released back into the wild in the Central Chanda Forest Division on April 5. This marked one of the largest organised releases of this species in the state, following an intensive rehabilitation process that began in late 2024. With this release, the reserve forests of Chandrapur has emerged as a home for Indian Star Tortoises rescued from the illegal wildlife trade. A final group continues to undergo rehabilitation and is expected to be considered for release in due course, said a senior official from the Pune Forest Department. (HT)

In October 2024, the turtle rehabilitation program (TRP), a collaborative initiative, was launched, which was led by the Maharashtra Forest Department in partnership with RESQ Charitable Trust (RESQ CT) and facilitated by the Pune Wildlife Division. The TRP was established to address the growing issue of turtles and tortoises being rescued from illegal wildlife trade and captivity and the initiative to have a statewide approach to rehabilitate them systematically.

Over the past few months, 441 Indian Star Tortoises were admitted to the TTC in Bavdhan under this initiative. Among these, many were admitted to severely compromised health. With a survival rate of approximately 80%, the current cohort ready for release has completed all stages of medical care, quarantine, and environmental acclimatization. A final group continues to undergo rehabilitation and is expected to be considered for release in due course, said a senior official from the Pune Forest Department.

Clement Ben, additional chief conservator of forests, Wildlife Mumbai, who oversaw the release of this batch from Pune before their departure, remarked, “ This release reflects a growing commitment in Maharashtra to tackle the issue of illegal wildlife trafficking not just through enforcement, but through long-term, sustainable rehabilitation and release programmes that return animals to where they belong—in the wild.”

Tushar Chavan IFS, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), said, “As this batch of tortoises makes its return to the wild, the Turtle Rehabilitation Project stands as a testament to what can be achieved through science-led conservation, inter-agency collaboration, and dedicated rehabilitation efforts.”

Indian Star Tortoises play a vital ecological role in the ecosystems they inhabit. As herbivores, they help maintain a balance in vegetation by grazing on grasses and low-lying plants.

Neha Panchamiya, founder and president of RESQ CT, stated, “Indian Star Tortoises are among the most sought-after species in the illegal pet trade and suffer immensely due to the growing demand for wild animals as pets. While several organisations continue to raise awareness about this issue, this release symbolizes something more—it is a celebration of freedom for these animals. Witnessing them instinctively graze and explore their natural surroundings moments after release is profoundly rewarding.”