35-year-old man held for killing father in Pune
PUNE Pune rural police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his father. The murder took place on July 15.
The accused has been identified as Shekhar Khandu alias Gotya Giranje (35), while the victim Khandu Giranje (60).
After a complaint was filed, police formed two teams and arrested the accused.
Police said, the accused who was in an inebriated state had a heated argument with his father and killed him in a fit of rage.
The incident came to light after the deceased’s brother suspected his nephew as he was missing after the incident. He filed a complaint about the incident.
A case has been registered at the Lonavla police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The accused was produced before the court where the court sent him to police custody till July 21.
-
Pune Metro funding agency may invest in PCMC-Nigdi extension
Pune metro's funding agency- Agency Francaise de Development (AFD) visited Pune on Thursday to inspect the work. The statement issued by Maha Metro stated, “AFD France has funded the reach 3 viaduct, traction and auxiliary power supply, signalling, telecom, lifts and escalators, environment control system, tunnel ventilation system and rails for the project. AFD has funded ₹1,669 crore for Pune metro.”
-
Mahakumbh-2025: Prayagraj Jn set to get ₹859-cr facelift, amenities’ fillip
The Prayagraj Junction station of the Prayagraj division of North Central Railways is all set to get a new look and an increase in amenities before the commencement of Mahakumbh-2025. The station will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 859 crore. The junction will not only be remodelled but even passenger amenities will be bought on par with international railway stations or airports, NCR officials said.
-
Fake doctor booked for duping patients in Narayangaon
The Pune rural police on Thursday booked a fake doctor from Narayangaon area of Jannur in Pune district. The case was lodged at the Narayangaon police station after a complaint was filed by the district health officials against a person who was allegedly running a clinic in Narayangaon area and was prescribing allopathic medicines to the patients, said officials.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Now, 4 crore Tricolours to be hoisted across U.P.
The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the target of “Har Ghar Tiranga” (Tricolour in every home) campaign to 4 crore from the original 3.18 crore Tricolours to be hoisted across the state under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark the 75th Independence Day next month. The government has put in place different supply chains for getting the flags across the state.
-
Two MPSC aspirants held for duping four BJP MLAs
A man and woman in their mid-20s have been arrested for allegedly duping a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator by seeking money claiming a kin was unwell, a Pune police official said on Thursday. The accused were arrested for allegedly duping four women legislators namely, BJP MLA Madhuri Misal, Devyani Pharande, Shweta Mahale and Meghana Bordikar of ₹3,400 each. The duo became friends at a private coaching class.
