35-year-old man held for killing father in Pune

PUNE Pune rural police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his father. The murder took place on July 15.

The accused has been identified as Shekhar Khandu alias Gotya Giranje (35), while the victim Khandu Giranje (60).

After a complaint was filed, police formed two teams and arrested the accused.

Police said, the accused who was in an inebriated state had a heated argument with his father and killed him in a fit of rage.

The incident came to light after the deceased’s brother suspected his nephew as he was missing after the incident. He filed a complaint about the incident.

A case has been registered at the Lonavla police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused was produced before the court where the court sent him to police custody till July 21.