4 crore fraud accused rearrested from Gopalganj

In a major breakthrough, a team of Pune city crime officials has rearrested the main accused in ₹4.06 crore cyber fraud case. The accused identified as Saniya alias Guddiya Mohammad Sahab Siddiqui, 21, was nabbed from Gopalganj on Sunday and booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 419 and 420 and 66D and 66C of the Information Technology Act of 2000 for posing as a real estate developer and duping the Pune complainant to transfer money in ten different bank accounts in February 2024. Earlier, while the police brought her under tight security to the city on February 18, she had jumped off Duronto Express after slipping out of her handcuffs at Kota station in Rajasthan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Guddiya was arrested from Faridabad in Haryana, but she escaped during the wee hours from police custody while being brought to Pune in train and was said to be hiding in Lohar Patti in Gopalganj district.

Swapnali Shinde, incharge, Shivajinagar cyber police station, said, “We received inputs that she was present at Batla House area in Jamianagar locality in Delhi. On reaching there, we found that she had moved to Lohar Patti Gopalganj. Accordingly, we kept a watch at the place where she stayed and nabbed her from the house on Sunday night.”

Earlier, while the police brought her under tight security to the city on February 18, she had jumped off Duronto Express after slipping out of her handcuffs at Kota station in Rajasthan. Following the incident, six policemen, including one sub-inspector, were suspended for negligence.

According to the police, the complainant, a builder, became a victim of whale phishing attack after Saniya tricked the company accountant by posing as a realtor and cheated the firm of ₹4.06 crore. According to the cyber crime officials, whale phishing attacks involve a targeted approach focusing on high-profile individuals where cyber criminals exploit their authority and trust to execute multi-crore frauds.

The accused was brought to the court and was remanded to police custody till December 23.