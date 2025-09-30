PUNE: Plans are afoot to set up a 400-bed super specialty (200 beds) and women’s hospital (200 beds) in the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) premises, with the final proposal recently submitted by the public health department to the state government for approval, officials said. 400-Bed Super Speciality and Women’s Hospital to come up in Pune

According to officials, the ADH premises have around 35 acres of government land. On the same campus, there are six old and unsafe residential buildings spread across 6,282.36 square metres. At the centre of the unsafe buildings is an open space measuring around 1,858.06 square metres. The cleared land and open space together measuring around 8,140.42 square metres; will be used for constructing the new hospital building, as per the proposal.

According to the proposal submitted on September 19, 2025, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times, “The project has an estimated cost of ₹1,527 crore. Around 596 posts will be created for the super specialty hospital and 97 posts for the women’s hospital, leading to an annual salary expenditure of ₹32.31 crore.”

The additional chief secretary of the public health department, during his visit to Pune General Hospital earlier this year, had directed that the proposal be expedited. The demand for a dedicated super specialty hospital had also been raised during the assembly session on March 21, 2025. Furthermore, local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shankar Jagtap had written to health minister Prakash Abitkar on March 25, 2025, requesting that a super specialty hospital be set up on the ADH campus.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune division, said, “The new 400-bed super specialty and women’s hospital will ensure that citizens across Pune district, especially poor and needy patients, get access to advanced healthcare closer to home. Considering Pune’s rapidly growing population and the rising demand for medical services, this project is not just necessary but urgent for the district’s healthcare infrastructure.”

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon, said that the final proposal has been submitted to the government and they are hoping that it gets approval on priority. “The ADH is running on full capacity but there is a need for specialty services like urology, neurology, gynaecology and paediatrics, among others. Once the super specialty hospital comes up, it will be a huge relief for the residents of Pune district,” he said.

Pune district, with a population of over 1.25 crore, has been facing growing demand for advanced public health facilities. Currently, ADH, Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital cater to a large portion of Pune district’s population. However, growing urbanisation and the absence of a government-run super specialty and women’s hospital has left healthcare services overstretched, said officials. The new facility will benefit not just Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad but also residents of nearby information technology (IT) hubs such as Hinjewadi, Magarpatta and Talawade as well as large industrial clusters in Bhosari, Chakan, Talegaon and Ranjangaon. Besides, the super specialty hospital is expected to provide much-needed relief to poor and needy patients from all talukas of Pune district, officials said.