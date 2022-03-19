42 dozen fake Alphonso mangoes seized at Market Yard

PUNE The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Pune ,on Saturday,seized 42 boxes of fake Alphonso mangoes at the Market Yard from three traders who were selling South Indian mangoes in the name of Konkan Alphonso mangoes.

However, the APMC has taken action on these traders, fined them, and sold the seized mango boxes in auction at the market. With the advent of the mango season, the APMC officials have warned all the traders not to sell mangoes in a fake name, or an FIR will be lodged against them.

Alphonso mangoes from Karnataka are cheaper than the original Ratnagiri variant. Also, the Konkan mangoes have a more sweet smell. Even skin of the Konkan mango is very thin like paper while the Karnataka mangoes have thicker skin.

APMC chairman Madhukant Garad said, “The taste, colour and size of the Alphonso mangoes coming from Devgadh, Ratnagiri and other parts of the Konkan area is completely different. As the mango season has started, numerous boxes arrive at Market Yard daily. There is a lot of difference between these two mangoes. And most importantly, if Konkan Alphonso mango is sold at ₹1,000 per dozen. then the same Karnataka mango is for ₹500 per dozen.”

“Taking advantage of this, some of the traders were selling fake Alphonso mangoes in the name of Konkan mangoes. For this they were using Devgadh and Ratnagiri mangoes’ name on the boxes. However, the newspaper used for packing was from Konkan areas. We seized 42 dozen such mangoes (42 boxes). Also, each trader has been fined ₹3,200 and were given a strict warning. The mangoes were then sold in an auction for ₹400 per dozen,” added Garad.

“The mango season has begun and best quality mangoes from Konkan and other parts of the country come to Market Yard. There is a huge demand for Alphonso mangoes from Devgad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and its rates are also high. We have given strict instructions to all our traders and agent members to sell original variety mangoes and not to indulge in fake mango selling,” said Vilas Bhujbal, leader of the association of traders’ and commission agents at the Market Yard.

The APMC officials are now creating awareness among the public who come to Market Yard to purchase mangoes. Customers must check the quality before purchasing.