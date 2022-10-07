4.5kg gold worth 2.28 crore seized by customs at Pune airport in 9 months

The customs department at Pune airport has reported a novel method adopted by smuggler to conceal yellow metal. Officials at the Pune airport have caught 4.5 kg gold worth ₹2.28 crore from January to September this year. From smuggling gold biscuits to trying to convert the metal into paste and powder, the officials recently caught an offender who pasted the yellow metal on wooden cardboard in liquid form to avoid detection.

According to the Pune customs department, 2 kg 991 grams of gold worth ₹1.53 crore was seized from international flights landing at Pune airport till September this year. The figure from domestic flights was 1 kg 510 grams gold worth ₹75.17 lakh during this period.

The customs department at Pune airport recently caught a woman who had brought gold worth ₹14.33 lakh pasted on wooden cardboard and it was detected only after thorough checking.

“It is an international airport and our team keep a close watch on passenger movement,” said Dhananjay Kadam, deputy commissioner, Pune customs department.