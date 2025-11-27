Search
4-year-old boy injured in leopard attack in Khed

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 07:22 am IST

Devansh sustained injuries to his neck and face and was admitted to the Khed government hospital, where he is stable.

Pune: A four-and-a-half-year-old boy, Devansh Yogesh Gavhane, was injured in a leopard attack in Nimgav, Khed tehsil, on Tuesday around 8:30pm. The leopard reportedly grabbed the child by the neck and dragged him before locals intervened.

Forest officials have launched a search operation and installed seven cages near the site to trap the leopard, said forest officer Gulab Muke.

This was the second attack in the last three days. Earlier, Yash Ganesh Bhondve, a 15-year-old boy, was injured in a leopard attack in the same village on November 22.

Meanwhile, the forest department and RESQ team continued their search for the leopard that was reportedly seen near the Pune Airport and earlier in Aundh, but no signs of the animal were captured in any of the camera traps installed in the Pune airport area.

Officials said eight camera traps and three trap cages have been deployed in the area. Since the first sighting on Sunday at 4am in Aundh, there has been no confirmed evidence of the animal’s movement.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines.

AI Summary

A four-and-a-half-year-old boy, Devansh Gavhane, was injured in a leopard attack in Nimgav, Khed tehsil, on Tuesday night. Locals intervened as the leopard dragged him, leaving him with neck and face injuries; he is now stable in the hospital. This marks the second attack in three days, prompting forest officials to search for the leopard.