4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Mundhwa 

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 15, 2024 07:06 AM IST

When the parents returned home, they noticed that the victim was not present at their home, and when asked, their older daughter informed them about the incident

Pune police booked a 32-year-old man in Mundhwa for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at his home, officials said. The incident was reported on Sunday when the victim was playing at her home with her 9-year-old sister.  Police said the parents of the victim are daily wage labourers and after they left for work, the accused, Vijay Bamu, who is their neighbour, entered the victim’s home. 

The incident was reported on Sunday when the victim was playing at her home with her 9-year-old sister. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident was reported on Sunday when the victim was playing at her home with her 9-year-old sister. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

When the parents returned home, they noticed that the victim was not present at their home, and when asked, their older daughter informed them about the incident. When the victim was brought home, she complained about stomach pain. After questioning her, the victim’s mother noticed that her daughter was sexually assaulted. Immediately they approached the police station and registered a complaint under relevant sections of POCSO Act and BNS against the accused. Accordingly, a case has been filed against the accused, who is on the run.  

